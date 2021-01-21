Germany does not plan comprehensive border controls - Merkel

Germany is not planning comprehensive border controls to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus as it considers the free flow of goods to be essential, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"We can't rule out border closures, but want to prevent them though cooperation within the European Union," Merkel told a news conference, adding that the country is discussing testing protocols for cross-border commuters with neighbouring governments.

However, the chancellor does not expect definitive decisions to be taken at a European leaders' meeting later on Thursday, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)