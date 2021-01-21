Left Menu
Development News Edition

NLFT insurgent among four arrested in Tripura

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:19 IST
NLFT insurgent among four arrested in Tripura

The police have arrested fourpeople, including a member of the banned NLFT in Tripura'sDhalai district and recovered Rs 15 lakh unaccounted cash fromtheir possession, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of policemen on Wednesdayapprehended three of the four from Raishyabari market inGandacherra area, about 135 km from here.

During interrogation, the three admitted that theywere waiting there for some members of the National LiberationFront of Tripura (NLFT) to hand over the money, AssistantInspector General of Police Subrata Chakraborty said.

''Based on their inputs, one more person was arrestedin connection with the case,'' he said.

All the four were charged under the UnlawfulActivities (Prevention) Act, the officer said.

The state police had the information about extortionnotices being circulated by the banned outfit in Raishyabariarea, especially among construction agencies engaged in borderfencing work, Chakraborty said.

''In course of the investigation, it transpired that agroup of NLFT extremists with sophisticated arms led by BikramBahadur Jamatia was camping opposite to Raishyabari borderinside Bangladesh and engaged in extortion,'' the officer said.

He also alleged that some of the barbed wire fenceconstruction agencies were ''assisting extremist groups'' byproviding money clandestinely.

Tripura shares 856-km-long international border withneighbouring Bangladesh, of which around 67 km area isunfenced.

Four top leaders of the NLFT had surrendered with armsat the police headquarters here in December last year afterfacing acute food and financial crises in camps in Bangladesh.

The Centre had banned the NLFT in 1997 for unlawfulactivities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ten BJP, two SP candidates elected unopposed to UP Legislative Council

Ten BJP and two Samajwadi candidates were elected unopposed to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Thursday.Those elected included Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, former IAS officer A K Sharma and state BJP president Swatantra Dev...

Rajasthan to have a third Sainik School in Alwar

A third Sanik School with be set up in Rajasthan in Alwar district after the establishment of two others earlier in Chittorgarh and Jhunjhunu districts.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for the allotment of free land in Ha...

China backs Guterres for 2nd term as UN Secretary-General

China on Thursday announced its backing for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who is seeking a second five-year term as the chief of the world body.Guterres, 71, whose current term ends on December 31, in a letter to General...

RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in November, buys USD 10.261 bn

The Reserve Bank of India RBI continued to remain a net buyer of the US currency in November after it bought USD 10.261 billion from the spot market, data showed.During the reporting month, the central bank purchased USD 14.289 billion and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021