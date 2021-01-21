LS Speaker inspects Parliament Building ahead of Budget Session
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday inspected the Parliament building premises ahead of the Budget Session scheduled to begin from January 29.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:16 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday inspected the Parliament building premises ahead of the Budget Session scheduled to begin from January 29. On Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the first part of the Budget Session will start on January 29 and continue till February 15, and the second part of the session will be from March 8 to April 8.
Birla said that Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour. Members of Parliament have been requested to undergo an RT-PCR test against COVID-19 ahead of the Session, he said. (ANI)
