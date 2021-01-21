Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL43 DEF-NARAVANE India to face higher security challenges in line with rising stature, influence: Army Chief New Delhi: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Thursday said India will face increasingly higher security challenges in tune with its rising stature and it must enhance indigenous defence capabilities to maintain strategic influence and freedom of action as external dependence for weapons creates vulnerabilities in times of crisis.

BOM29 MH-SERUM-LDALL FIRE 5 dead in Serum Institute fire; Covishield facility unaffected Pune: Five men died after a fire broke out in a five-storeyed under-construction building in the Serum Institute of India's Manjari premises in Pune on Thursday, police said.

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 15,223 new cases New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload crossed 1.06 crore with 15,223 new infections being reported in a day,while the recoveries have surged to 1,02,65,706, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

BOM7 GJ-SHAH-ECONOMY Vaccination drive going well; world surprised at Indian economy's V-shaped recovery: Shah Ahmedabad: The Indian economy is undergoing a ''V-shaped recovery'' and the world is watching the same in surprise, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. DEL22 VIRUS-VACCINE-VARDHAN Health minister assures people on safety, efficacy of COVID vaccines New Delhi: Vaccination against COVID-19 will lead to people not transmitting the disease and its eradication in some time, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday as he unveiled IEC posters to address the emerging issue of vaccine hesitancy in some sections of the population DEL19 VACCINES-INDIA-SUPPLY Nepal and Bangladesh receive Coronavirus vaccines sent by India New Delhi: Bangladesh and Nepal on Thursday received COVID-19 vaccines from India under grants assistance.

DEL35 FARM LAWS-PANEL-CONSULTATION SC-appointed panel starts consultation on agri laws; interacts with farm bodies from 8 states New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed panel on the new agri laws on Thursday started its consultation process and interacted with 10 farmer organisations from eight states, including Uttar Pradesh.

DEL65 FARMERS-GOVT Protesting farmer unions reject govt's proposal: SKM New Delhi: Protesting farmer unions on Thursday rejected the government's proposal to suspend the three contentious farm laws for 18 months and set up a joint committee to find an amicable solution to end the deadlock.

DEL45 JK-JAWAN Army jawan killed in Pakistani firing along LoC in J&K's Poonch Jammu: An Army jawan was killed when Pakistan violated the ceasefire and resorted to firing on forward positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

DEL47 BIRDFLU-CENTRE Bird flu in poultry confirmed in few more places in Maha, MP, Chhattisgarh New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday said bird flu cases have been confirmed in poultry birds in a few more districts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

LEGAL LGD6 SC-RAJIV TN guv to take call on remission of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict in 3-4 days, SC told New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit will decide in 3-4 days on the state government's 2018 recommendation to grant remission to A G Perarivalan, who is serving life term in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, the Supreme Court was informed on Thursday. LGD5 DL-COURT-AKBAR #MeToo: Another case can be made against Ramani for deleting her Twitter account, Akbar tells court New Delhi: Former Union minister M J Akbar told a Delhi court on Thursday that another criminal case can be made out against journalist Priya Ramani for deleting her Twitter account, which had “primary evidence”. LGD7 SC-MIRZAPUR SC notice to Centre, others on plea against web series ‘Mirzapur’ New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday sought responses from the Centre, Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd on a plea which has alleged that web series ‘Mirzapur’ has “completely tarnished” the historical and cultural image of the place by showing it as a “city of goons”. LGD9 DL-HC-MCD-SALARIES Non payment of salaries: HC pulls up Delhi govt, MCDs, makes strong observations against politicians New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday pulled up the “irresponsible” authorities for not paying salaries and pensions to employees of the three municipal corporations here, saying if things don’t change and go on like this, it will not be surprised if the political leaders and people who indulge in this are lynched by the public at large.

FOREIGN FGN31 CHINA-INDIA-ARUNACHAL Construction in ‘our own territory’ normal, says China on report of building village in Arunachal Beijing: China's development and construction activities ''within its own territory'' is ''normal'' and beyond reproach, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said here on Thursday, reacting to a report about China building a new village in Arunachal Pradesh. By K J M Varma FGN10 BIDEN-INDIANS-LD LAWMAKERS Indian-American lawmakers say Biden, Harris will heal America New York: Indian-American lawmakers hailed the leadership of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, expressing confidence that the two leaders will heal the country, courageously face challenges and build back the bruised economy. By Yoshita Singh PTI TDSTDS

