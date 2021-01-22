Gujarat: BSF holds two-day pension adalat in Gandhinagar

The Gujarat frontier of theBorder Security Force (BSF) is holding a two-day 'pensionadalat', aimed at speedy grievance redressal for pensionersfrom the force, an official said on Friday.

The special campaign was launched by BSF InspectorGeneral (IG) Gujarat frontier G S Malik on Thursday to addressconcerns of pensioners and their dependents from Gujarat andRajasthan frontiers, the official said.

''Concerned BSF officers, including the IG himself, canbe contacted for pension-related issues and it will beresolved at the earliest and will always be given toppriority,'' the BSF release said.

Six counters have been setup in the BSF Gandhinagarcampus to expedite the process of completion of codalformalities of pensioners, correction in documents andclarification of pension-related doubts, the release stated.

At least 100 pensioners and their dependent familymembers turned up to have their grievances resolved on thefirst day of the adalat, an official said.

