C'garh woman booked for collecting funds for Ram temple illegally

A case has been registeredagainst a woman for allegedly fraudulently collecting fundsfor the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and issuing fakereceipts in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said onFriday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Thursdayregistered a case against Usha Afley, a resident of Bilaspurtown, said Sanip Ratrey, station house officer of Civil Linespolice station.

According to the police, Dr Lalit Makhija, thepresident of Sri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Samiti Bilaspur,found out on social media that Afley has been illegallycollecting funds in the name of Ram temple construction.

The Samiti headed by Makhija is overseeing afundraising drive for the temple in the district.

The woman allegedly used fake receipts and gave outher bank account number to receive funds, the SHO said.

The complainant has claimed that several people fellvictim to the woman's fraud, but has not mentioned the amountcollected by her, he said.

No arrest has been made so far in the case and a probeis underway, the SHO said.

The woman's bank account will be examined and furtheraction will be taken accordingly, he added.

