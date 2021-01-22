Left Menu
Fake call centre duping people on pretext of giving jobs busted in Delhi; 31 held: Police

The victims were asked to register themselves on a website -- www.bankinstantjob.com -- and pay Rs 10 for registration.A total of 31 people, including 30 female callers, were nabbed, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shahdara Sanjay Kumar Sain said.During interrogation, the accused told the police that they published false advertisements regarding bank jobs on the internet, asking people to visit the website mentioned there.

The Delhi Police has arrested 31 people, including 30 women, for allegedly running a fake call centre and duping people on the pretext of getting them jobs in banks, officials said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the fake call centre that was being operated from a building near GT Road, Shahdara.

The employees at the fake call centre used to call people on the pretext of getting them bank jobs. The victims were asked to register themselves on a website -- www.bankinstantjob.com -- and pay Rs 10 for registration.

''A total of 31 people, including 30 female callers, were nabbed,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they published false advertisements regarding bank jobs on the internet, asking people to visit the website mentioned there. Subsequently, they would call the interested persons and ask them to pay Rs 10 for job registration, Sain said.

The accused would send a link to the victims for the payment. When the victim clicked on the link, a parallel window opened on the accused's system and they could see secret information such as the credit or debit card details of the victims on their admin portal, the police said.

They used to fill the details by themselves and take the OTP from the victims, following which an amount of Rs 2,000 to 5,000 was deducted from the accounts of the victims, police said.

The cheated amount was used by the accused to get coupons or gift cards, which were later redeemed at various e-commerce websites. A total of 48 mobile phones, eight ATM cards, 85 SIM cards and three laptops were seized from the possession of the accused, the police said.

