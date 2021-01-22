Left Menu
Former AP Minister Akhila Priya gets conditional bail

Updated: 22-01-2021 22:42 IST
Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI): A local court on Friday grantedconditional bail to former Andhra Pradesh Minister BhumaAkhila Priya who was arrested in connection with thekidnapping of a former badminton player and his two brothersfrom here over a land dispute.

She should present herself before police as per the bailconditions.

Akhila Priya, who was a Minister in neighbouring AndhraPradesh during the previous TDP regime, was arrested earlierthis month in connection with the kidnapping.

A group of around 15 people, posing as Income Taxsleuths with fake search warrants, entered the house ofPraveen at Bowenpally on the night of January 5 under thepretext of conducting a raid and abducted him and his twobrothers after confining their other family members to aroom.

The abductors took Praveen and his brothers to afarmhouse but later abandoned them at Narsingi here in theearly hours of January 6 after police intensified a searchfor them.

Police rescued the trio from there.

