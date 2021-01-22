Punjab CM announces jobs for kin of farmers who died during protests on Delhi borders

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday said his government will provide jobs to a family member of the 76 farmers who passed away during the protest against three farm laws on Delhi borders. Speaking during the 20th edition of 'AskCaptain' live session on social media site Twitter, the Chief Minister slammed the central government for bringing the amendments in farm sector laws 'without a discussion in Parliament'.

"I have received a report that 76 farmers have passed away during the protest against three farm laws. Today, I announce that we'll provide government jobs to a family member of those from Punjab who died in agitation at Delhi borders," he said. "Is there a Constitution in this country? Agriculture is a state subject under Schedule 7. Why did the Centre change it without a discussion in Parliament? They passed it in Lok Sabha as they have more members. In Rajya Sabha, it was passed in chaos as they sensed things can go wrong," he added.

A stalemate persisted as the eleventh round of talks between the representatives of protesting farmers and Central Ministers reached an end on Friday. During the meeting, the government told farmer unions that they can come "if they have a better proposal", otherwise they should reconsider its proposal to postpone the implementation of laws for around one-and-half years.

However, the protesting farmer unions on Thursday had rejected the proposal to put new farm laws on hold for about 18 months and insisted on their demand for the repeal of the three laws. Surjeet Singh Phul, state president of BKU Krantikari (Punjab) said after the meeting that no date has been fixed for the next round of talks.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

