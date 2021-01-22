Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM announces jobs for kin of farmers who died during protests on Delhi borders

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday said his government will provide jobs to a family member of the 76 farmers who passed away during the protest against three farm laws on Delhi borders.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 22-01-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 23:37 IST
Punjab CM announces jobs for kin of farmers who died during protests on Delhi borders
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday said his government will provide jobs to a family member of the 76 farmers who passed away during the protest against three farm laws on Delhi borders. Speaking during the 20th edition of 'AskCaptain' live session on social media site Twitter, the Chief Minister slammed the central government for bringing the amendments in farm sector laws 'without a discussion in Parliament'.

"I have received a report that 76 farmers have passed away during the protest against three farm laws. Today, I announce that we'll provide government jobs to a family member of those from Punjab who died in agitation at Delhi borders," he said. "Is there a Constitution in this country? Agriculture is a state subject under Schedule 7. Why did the Centre change it without a discussion in Parliament? They passed it in Lok Sabha as they have more members. In Rajya Sabha, it was passed in chaos as they sensed things can go wrong," he added.

A stalemate persisted as the eleventh round of talks between the representatives of protesting farmers and Central Ministers reached an end on Friday. During the meeting, the government told farmer unions that they can come "if they have a better proposal", otherwise they should reconsider its proposal to postpone the implementation of laws for around one-and-half years.

However, the protesting farmer unions on Thursday had rejected the proposal to put new farm laws on hold for about 18 months and insisted on their demand for the repeal of the three laws. Surjeet Singh Phul, state president of BKU Krantikari (Punjab) said after the meeting that no date has been fixed for the next round of talks.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID effect: No motorcycle stunts at R-Day parade this year; spectators size cut to 25,000

Due to COVID-19 safety norms gravity-defying stunts by motorcycle-borne men, a major attraction for the crowd at Republic Day celebrations on the Rajpath, will be missing this year, while the spectator size too has been reduced to 25,000, o...

White House: Biden calls for assessment of U.S. domestic terrorism threat

U.S. President Joe Biden has tasked his administration with completing a full assessment of the risk of domestic terrorism in the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the White House said on...

Bilawal Bhutto pitches for no-confidence motion to oust Imran Khan-led Pak govt

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday said the Opposition parties should bring a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, as a majority vote in the House would be the most effecti...

Czech Republic reports H5N8 bird flu outbreak at poultry farm

The Czech Republic recorded an H5N8 bird flu outbreak at a small farm in the south of the country, killing around half of a 30-bird flock, the State Veterinary Administration said on Friday.The infection was at a farm 99 km 61 miles south o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021