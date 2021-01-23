Texas attorney general files lawsuit seeking to block U.S. President Biden's deportation freeze

Texas attorney general files lawsuit seeking to block U.S. President Biden's deportation freezeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 01:10 IST
The Texas attorney general filed a lawsuit on Friday that seeks to block U.S. President Joe Biden's move to pause certain deportations for 100 days in order to focus resources on border management amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In the filing, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the state would face "irreparable harm" if the deportation moratorium was allowed to go into effect.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
