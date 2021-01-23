COVID-19 vaccine for Airport staff in Karnataka

The Karnataka government saidstaff members at all airports across the state are consideredas frontline workers of COVID-19 and are permitted forvaccination against the virus on priority basis.

Commissioner Health and Family Welfare Service,Government of Karnataka issued a circular to this effect onFriday.

The circular asks respective district Health and FamilyWelfare officers to make necessary arrangements for the same.

They have been asked to ensure that all the staff membersat Airports received the COVID-19 vaccine as per the existingprotocol.

Authorities at Kempegowda International Airport KIAL,Bengaluru and Mangaluru International Airport, also atBelagavi, Hubbali -Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Bidar havealso been intimated about the same.

