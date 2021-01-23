Army helps woman, her newborn reach home in J-K's snow-laden Kupwara
The Indian Army on Saturday helped a woman reach her home, after she was stuck with her newborn child at a hospital in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy snowfall.ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-01-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 20:07 IST
The Indian Army on Saturday helped a woman reach her home, after she was stuck with her newborn child at a hospital in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy snowfall. Taking to Twitter, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said that the soldiers carried the wife and newborn of Farooq Khasana, a resident of Dardpora, for 6 km in knee-deep snow and helped them to reach their home.
"IndianArmy soldiers carried the wife and newborn of Farooq Khasana of Dardpora, Lolab, for 6 km in knee-deep snow and safely rescued them to their home," tweeted Chinar Corps - Indian Army. "Khasana's wife gave birth to a child yesterday in a hospital. After being discharged, the duo was stuck there due to heavy snowfall," a relative of the family said.
"Army official in 28RR Battalion helped them to reach home. I am very thankful to them," he added. (ANI)
