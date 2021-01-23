Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army helps woman, her newborn reach home in J-K's snow-laden Kupwara

The Indian Army on Saturday helped a woman reach her home, after she was stuck with her newborn child at a hospital in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy snowfall.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-01-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 20:07 IST
Army helps woman, her newborn reach home in J-K's snow-laden Kupwara
Indian Army Jawans carried woman and her newborn safely rescued them to their home.. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Army on Saturday helped a woman reach her home, after she was stuck with her newborn child at a hospital in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy snowfall. Taking to Twitter, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said that the soldiers carried the wife and newborn of Farooq Khasana, a resident of Dardpora, for 6 km in knee-deep snow and helped them to reach their home.

"IndianArmy soldiers carried the wife and newborn of Farooq Khasana of Dardpora, Lolab, for 6 km in knee-deep snow and safely rescued them to their home," tweeted Chinar Corps - Indian Army. "Khasana's wife gave birth to a child yesterday in a hospital. After being discharged, the duo was stuck there due to heavy snowfall," a relative of the family said.

"Army official in 28RR Battalion helped them to reach home. I am very thankful to them," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mixed martial arts-UFC kick Azaitar out over breach of COVID-19 protocols

Ottman Azaitar has been released by UFC after his camp violated COVID-19 protocols ahead of UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi, UFC president Dana White has said. The unbeaten 30-year-old Azaitar, who has a 13-0 record, was set to fight American Matt Fre...

Mixed martial arts-UFC cut Azaitar after breach of COVID-19 protocols

Ottman Azaitar has been released by UFC after his camp violated COVID-19 protocols ahead of UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi, UFC president Dana White has said. The unbeaten 30-year-old Azaitar, who has a 13-0 record, was set to fight American Matt Fre...

Cyclone hits Mozambique port city, brings property damage, flooding

The coastal city of Beira in Mozambique, which houses one of the countrys most important ports, has seen mild damage to property and flooding after tropical cyclone Eloise made landfall early on Saturday, an official said in a television re...

Rallying-Ogier poised for record eighth Monte Carlo win, Tanak out again

Seven-time world champion Sebastien Ogier was poised for a record eighth Monte Carlo rally success after taking the lead from Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans in the season opener on Saturday. The Frenchman, who was born and grew up in Gap where...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021