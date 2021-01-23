Police in Russia detain 1,614 people at Navalny rallies - monitor

Police in Russia detain 1,614 people at Navalny rallies - monitorReuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 20:17 IST
Russian police detained an estimated 1,614 people at unauthorised rallies held on Saturday across the country in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.
