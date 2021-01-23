Boy tortured by teens for telling parents about drug abuse

Kochi, Jan 23 (PTI): A minor boy was thrashed by a groupof teenagers here for having informed their parents abouttheir alleged drug abuse, police said on Saturday.

A video captured by an accused showing the victim beingpunched, beaten and made to sit on chips of metal emerged inthe social media, prompting the police to action.

Launching an investigation, the police said the incidentwas reported from a colony at Kalamassery.

The boy has been seriously injured due to the tortureperpetrated three days ago and has been admitted to theGovernment Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. The group has been identified, the police said.

One of them aged above 18 has been arrested, they said.

The antecedents of six others -- all minors in the agegroup of 14 to 17 -- have been collected for submittingbefore the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the policesaid.

The arrested has been released on station bail, theysaid.

Initial investigation revealed that the group hadtortured the boy for allegedly informing their parents abouttheir alleged drug abuse, they said.

A detailed investigation is required to assert the exactreasons behind the assault, a police officer said.

In the video which went viral, the boy is also seen beingforced to sit on chips of metal despite his plea for mercy.

