Netaji biggest inspiration for 'Sonar Bangla', dream of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was the biggest inspiration for 'Sonar Bangla' and for the dream of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-01-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 21:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was the biggest inspiration for 'Sonar Bangla' and for the dream of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Speaking at a 'Parakram Diwas' event marking 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Victoria Memorial here, the Prime Minister said the role which was played by the late freedom fighter in securing independence, West Bengal has to play it in the campaign for self-reliant India.

He said people of the country, especially the youth, should learn from the life of Netaji and noted that relentless pursuit of goals by the late freedom fighter inspires him a lot. "Netaji is the biggest inspiration for Sonar Bangla and the dream of Aatmnirbhar Bharat. The role Netaji played in the country's independence, the same role West Bengal has to play in the campaign for self-reliant India," the Prime Minister said.

"'Aatmnirbhar Bengal' and 'Sonar Bengal' have also to lead the Aatmnirbhar Bharat campaign. Bengal should progress, enhance its prestige and increase the prestige of the country. Like Netaji, we too have not to stop before the realisation of our pledges," he added. He said during World War II when some countries had suffered defeat and were surrendering, Netaji had told his colleagues that other countries may have surrendered "but we will not do so".

"His ability to fulfil his resolutions was unparalleled," the Prime Minister said. He said if Netaji was alive today, he would have got a lot of satisfaction witnessing the changes that are happening in the country and how the new India is taking shape.

"I often think how he would have felt seeing the country becoming aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) in modern technologies. The modern aircraft like Rafale is with our forces and India is also manufacturing modern aircraft like Tejas," he said. The Prime Minister said that the armed forces were getting the weapons and platforms they want.

"What he would have thought seeing India coming up with modern scientific solutions like a vaccine (against COVID-19). How proud he would have felt that India is helping other countries of the world by providing them vaccines," he said. PM Modi said he has said satisfaction that the country is working hard for the betterment of the poor and empowerment of women.

"Today the poor are getting health facilities and free treatment, modern facilities are being provided to the farmers and efforts are being made to reduce their input costs. Education infrastructure of the country is being modernized so that every youth gets modern and quality education. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

