Maha: Cops find Rs 2.5 lakh valuables left by woman in auto- rickshaw

Maha: Cops find Rs 2.5 lakh valuables left by woman in auto- rickshawPTI | Thane | Updated: 24-01-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 10:29 IST
Police have found a woman's bagcontaining valuables worth Rs 2.5 lakh which she left in anauto-rickshaw last month here in Maharashtra, officials saidon Sunday.
The woman was on way to a marriage function onDecember 11 when she forgot her bag, containing jewellery andclothes, in the vehicle in Bhayander town of Thane.
Her husband later lodged a police complaint.
The police checked the CCTV footage of the area andidentified the auto-rickshaw.
They also learnt that the vehicle's driver recentlywent to his native village in Uttar Pradesh and came back onJanuary 11, a release from the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virarpolice commissionerate said.
The police apprehended the driver and took him to hisnative place from where the valuables were recovered onFriday, the release said.
A non-cognisable offence was registered against thedriver under Indian Penal Code Section 403 (dishonestmisappropriation of property), the police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Ten newborn babies die in fire at Bhandara district hospital.
Maharashtra fire: Rahul appeals to state govt to provide all assistance to affected families
PM Modi expresses grief over death of newborn babies in Maharashtra hospital fire
Maharashtra: Ten newborn babies die in Bhandara hospital fire
Maharashtra: Ten newborn babies die in Bhandara hospital fire