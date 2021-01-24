Maha: Cops find Rs 2.5 lakh valuables left by woman in auto- rickshaw

Police have found a woman's bagcontaining valuables worth Rs 2.5 lakh which she left in anauto-rickshaw last month here in Maharashtra, officials saidon Sunday.

The woman was on way to a marriage function onDecember 11 when she forgot her bag, containing jewellery andclothes, in the vehicle in Bhayander town of Thane.

Her husband later lodged a police complaint.

The police checked the CCTV footage of the area andidentified the auto-rickshaw.

They also learnt that the vehicle's driver recentlywent to his native village in Uttar Pradesh and came back onJanuary 11, a release from the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virarpolice commissionerate said.

The police apprehended the driver and took him to hisnative place from where the valuables were recovered onFriday, the release said.

A non-cognisable offence was registered against thedriver under Indian Penal Code Section 403 (dishonestmisappropriation of property), the police added.

