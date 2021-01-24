Left Menu
PM Modi lauds people for empowering girl child, ensuring 'Desh ki beti' leads life of dignity, opportunity

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Prime minister Narendra Modi appreciated those working towards empowering the girl child and ensuring "Desh ki beti" leads a life of dignity and opportunity. The Prime Minister also extended greetings and saluted the accomplishments of the girl child in various fields.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 11:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Prime minister Narendra Modi appreciated those working towards empowering the girl child and ensuring "Desh ki beti" leads a life of dignity and opportunity. The Prime Minister also extended greetings and saluted the accomplishments of the girl child in various fields. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "On National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and the accomplishments in various fields. The Central Government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity."

PM Modi also appreciated those who are working continuously for the empowerment of girl child. "Today is also a day to especially appreciate all those working towards empowering the girl child and ensuring she leads a life of dignity and opportunity. #DeshKiBeti," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The government, in 2008 declared January 24 to be celebrated as the National Girl Child Day' every year with the objective of raising the consciousness of the society towards the girl child so that she can be valued and respected. On this occasion, the government of India will organise awareness campaigns under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

