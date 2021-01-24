Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Girl Child Day: Playing CM's part, 24-year-old Uttarakhand girl to review govt functioning

On National Girl Child Day, 24-year-old Srishti Goswami, a resident of Daulatpur village in Haridwar district, will review schemes run by various departments as she has been designated as the state Chief Minister at the Uttarakhand Bal Vidhan Sabha on Sunday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 24-01-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 11:53 IST
National Girl Child Day: Playing CM's part, 24-year-old Uttarakhand girl to review govt functioning
Srishti Goswami, who is set to be the one-day Chief Minister in Bal Vidhan Sabha. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

On National Girl Child Day, 24-year-old Srishti Goswami, a resident of Daulatpur village in Haridwar district, will review schemes run by various departments as she has been designated as the state Chief Minister at the Uttarakhand Bal Vidhan Sabha on Sunday. Srishti will review various schemes run by the state government during Uttarakhand Bal Vidhan Sabha that will be held from 12 noon to 3 pm. Different state departments will give their detailed presentations before her, informed Uttarakhand Child Protection Commission.

Uttarakhand Child Protection Commission Chairperson Usha Negi had written to Chief Secretary Omprakash. "On 24 January, the Commission has appointed a promising student for the empowerment of girls as the Chief Minister. As Uttarakhand Chief Minister Srishti Goswami along with the officers of the nominated departments will review the development works during the Bal Vidhan Sabha," she stated in the letter.

Speaking on the development, Goswami's elated parents said, "Today we feel very proud, every daughter can achieve a milestone, we just need to support them. We want to thank the government a lot for considering our daughter worthy of this." "Never stop supporting your daughters. In today's time daughters can achieve everything. This should be an example for everyone. If she can achieve this milestone, every other daughter is capable of doing so. We are thankful to Trivendra Singh Rawat for giving Srishti this opportunity", said Praveen Puri, Srishti Goswami's father.

Talking about the opportunity, Srishti Goswami told ANI, "I am happy that I have got the privilege of becoming the Chief Minister on National Girl Child Day. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Also, I will be going through the presentations of various departments and will present my suggestions to them. My suggestions will prioritise girl child-centric issues." The government, in 2008 declared January 24 to be celebrated as the National Girl Child Day every year with the objective of raising the consciousness of the society towards the girl child so that she can be valued and respected. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Metro issues new guidelines for travelling on Republic Day

In the view of Republic Day celebration, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC on Sunday announced a new set of guidelines for travelling on the day. In an official release, DMRC said, Services on HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli metro line will...

SAI takes cognisance of alleged COVID protocol breach in wrestling nationals, seeks report from WFI

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Sunday took cognisance of an alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols during the ongoing Wrestling National Championships in Noida and a sought a report from the federation by Monday.We have taken up the mat...

Vice President, Ministers extend wishes on National Girl Child Day

As the nation observes National Girl Child Day, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders extended their wishes and marked the spirit to empower Desh Ki Beti. Taking to microblogging site Twit...

TMC, BJP busy in 'ego battles'; Cong-Left to fight for Bengal's identity: Jitin Prasada

Alleging that the TMC and the BJP are busy in ego battles, Congress West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada on Sunday said the Congress-Left alliance for the upcoming assembly polls presents to the people an alternative that is committed to bre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021