UP: Man held for faking robbery

A man was arrested in Gulaothi area here for giving false information about a robbery of over Rs 2.5 lakh, police said on Sunday.

The accused identified as Arif, a native of Hapur district, had on Saturday called the police stating that Rs 2.55 lakh cash and a motorcycle was stolen from his place, they said.

When a police team reached the site later in the day, the matter looked suspicious. When Arif was interrogated, it came to light that no such incident took place.

Police claimed Arif told them that his brother-in law had sold a plot with the proceeds worth Rs 2.55 lakh cash in his possession.

Arif was eyeing the money to apparently spend on his daughter's wedding and hatched a plan to tell the police about a robbery so that he would not have to return the amount to his brother-in-law, the officials said.

The cash worth Rs 2.55 lakh was recovered from the tool box of his motorcycle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)