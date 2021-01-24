Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rioting youths in Dutch village torch virus testing center

PTI | Amsterdam | Updated: 24-01-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 17:17 IST
Rioting youths in Dutch village torch virus testing center
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rioting youths protesting on the first night of a Dutch curfew torched a coronavirus testing facility and threw fireworks at police in a Dutch fishing village.

Police said Sunday they fined more than 3,600 people nationwide for breaching the curfew that ran from 9 p.m. Saturday until 4:30 a.m. Sunday and arrested 25 people for breaching the curfew or for violence.

Video from the village of Urk, 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Amsterdam, showed youths breaking into the coronavirus testing facility near the village's harbor before it was set ablaze.

The police and municipality issued a statement Sunday expressing their anger at rioting, "from throwing fireworks and stones to destroying police cars and with the torching of the test location as a deep point." "This is not only unacceptable, but also a slap in the face, especially for the local health authority staff who do all they can at the test center to help people from Urk," the local authorities said.

Police in Amsterdam also were bracing for another protest Sunday, sending officers to a square where demonstrators clashed with police a week ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Philippines universities reject accusation of Maoist rebel recruitment on campus

Four Philippine private universities rejected accusations on Sunday by the authorities that they serve as recruitment grounds of Maoist rebels, days after students protested against security force patrols at some university campuses. Presid...

Oman land border closure extended by a week on coronavirus concerns

Oman will extend the close of its land borders for another week until Feb. 1, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency ONA said on Sunday, citing a decision by the Gulf states coronavirus emergency committee.The borders were...

Russia registers 4 ceasefire violations in Syria, Turkey records 5

Moscow Russia, January 24 ANISputnik The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered four ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has r...

PCB signs three-year deal with Sony for home international games and PSL

Pakistan Cricket Board PCB has signed a three-year deal with Sony Pictures Networks India SPN to show all of Pakistans home international games and also the Pakistan Super League PSL. The upcoming edition of the PSL is scheduled to get unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021