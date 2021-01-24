Left Menu
'Vocal for Local' can be strengthened by 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat': PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the 'Vocal for Local' initiative can be strengthened by 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', and the success of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative is dependent on the country's youth.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 18:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the 'Vocal for Local' initiative can be strengthened by 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', and the success of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative is dependent on the country's youth. "The spirit of 'Vocal for Local' can be greatly strengthened when it is empowered by the spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat. The success of Atmanirbhar Bharat is dependent on the youth," he said while interacting with artists and NCC cadets ahead of the Republic Day Parade scheduled to take place on January 26 in Delhi.

He also asked the people present to observe the things that they used on a daily basis to see how many things were made in the country. "You will be surprised to see how many foreign things have entered our lives without even realising. The duty of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' should start with us. This does not mean we should throw away everything made abroad, but we should realise that we have almost become mental slaves of these things," he said.

"India will not be self-reliant just because of what someone says but will be done by young people like you. You will be able to do this much better when you have the necessary skill set," he added. PM Modi further said that the country's scientists had done their duty by making the vaccine in the country and that it was the duty of citizens to take the vaccine.

"Our scientists have done their duty well by making the COVID-19 vaccine in India. Now we have to do our duty. We have to defeat every mechanism that spreads lies and rumors with the right information. I urge you to also come forward to help the country in the ongoing Corona vaccine campaign," he said. The Prime Minister also lauded the country's socio-cultural heritage and urged citizens to do whatever they can for the betterment of the country.

"We did not get the opportunity to sacrifice everything for the country's freedom, but we have definitely been given the opportunity to give our best. Whatever good we can do for the country, we should do to strengthen India," he said. (ANI)

