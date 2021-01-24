Left Menu
Scientist Narlikar chosen as Marathi literary meet president

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 24-01-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 20:12 IST
Renowned astrophysicist andauthor Dr Jayant Narlikar was on Sunday elected the presidentof the 94th All India Marathi Literary Conference (AIMLC) tobe held in Nashik from March 26 to 28.

The Padmavibhushan awardee's name was finalised in ameeting of representatives of affiliated institutes of the AllIndia Marathi Literary Board on Sunday.

A BHU and Cambridge alumnus, Narlikar's autobiographywas selected in 2014 by the Sahitya Akademi, the premierliterary body in the country, for its highest prize inregional (Marathi) writing.

The AIMLC, also known as the Akhil Bharatiya MarathiSahitya Sammelan, was first held in 1878 and is an annualconference for literary discussions by Marathi writers.

