MP drug bust: Mumbai blasts convict among 3 held in Indore

Mumbai resident Ayub Ibrahim Qureshi 55, Wasim Khanalias Babuji 50 from Nashik and a local resident Gaurav Puri36 were arrested today.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 24-01-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 20:57 IST
A 1993 Mumbai serial blastsconvict and a person held and acquitted in connection with themurder of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar were among threepeople arrested on Sunday in Indore in Madhya Pradesh forallegedly peddling drugs, police said.

An official said the three were held from differentplaces here as part of the probe into the seizure of Rs 70crore worth of MDMA, a psychoactive drug, also known asecstasy in street lingo, on January 5.

''Mumbai resident Ayub Ibrahim Qureshi (55), Wasim Khanalias Babuji (50) from Nashik and a local resident Gaurav Puri(36) were arrested today. Qureshi served five years afterbeing convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts. Khan was arrestedin connection with the 1997 murder of Gulshan Kumar and wasacquitted due to lack of evidence,'' Additional DirectorGeneral of Police (ADG) Yogesh Deshmukh told reporters here.

In the January 5 seizure of 70 kilograms of MDMA, fivepeople, including owner of a Hyderabad-based pharmaceuticalunit Vedparakash Vyas, were held.

Further probe into the case has led to the arrest of16 people in all, police said.PTI HWP LALBNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

