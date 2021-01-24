Left Menu
R-Day Parade: DRDO to showcase LCA Navy and Anti Tank Guided Missiles

At the Republic Day Parade later this month, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be presenting two important tableaux showcasing the major achievements of the year, which are Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Navy take-off and landing on board the aircraft carrier and the complete family of Anti Tank Guided Missiles.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 21:44 IST
The DRDO tableau showcasing LCA Navy (Image courtesy: Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI

At the Republic Day Parade later this month, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be presenting two important tableaux showcasing the major achievements of the year, which are Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Navy take-off and landing on board the aircraft carrier and the complete family of Anti Tank Guided Missiles. "DRDO has been showcasing advanced defense technology products for tri-services at Rajpath on Republic Day every year. Delivering on its mandate of development of state of the art defence systems, DRDO once again has brought two important tableaux to the prestigious Republic Day parade 2021. Showcasing the major achievements of the year, are LCA Navy take-off and landing onboard the aircraft carrier and the complete family of Anti Tank Guided Missiles," read an official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on Sunday.

Light Combat Aircraft Tejas has achieved a major technology capability milestone by landing and taking off from the Aircraft Carrier of the Indian Navy. "The LCA Navy tableau celebrates the successful demonstration of carrier operations of LCA Navy from INS Vikramaditya on the sea. The tableau of LCA Navy shows landing, takeoff and lift operation, three most important operations required to be met by an aircraft onboard a carrier ship," the statement said adding that Commander Abhishek C Gawande of Indian Navy is the commander of the tableau.

LCA Navy is India's first 4+ Generation STOBAR (Ski-Jump Takeoff but Arrested Recovery) fighter aircraft capable of operating from an aircraft carrier. The statement further said, "Symbolizing India's strides in anti-tank missile technologies will be the tableau showcasing the full complement of DRDOs Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) Systems. This tableau showcases NAG, HELINA, MPATGM, SANT, and Laser Guided ATGM for MBT Arjun. The ATGM tableau will be represented by Shri ShiladityaBhowmick Scientist 'D', a young scientist of DRDL in Hyderabad."

NAG is a 3rd generation fire and forget missile developed for mechanized formations to engage heavily fortified enemy tanks. HELINA, the Helicopter launched anti-tank missile is a 3rd generation fire and forget missile with a range of 7 km designed and developed for integration on weaponised version of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

MPATGM is a Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile with a range of 2.5 km with Fire and Forget and Top Attack capabilities for infantry use. SANT is a smart Stand-off Anti-Tank Missile being developed for launch from Mi-35 Helicopter for Air Force anti-tank operations.

ATGM for MBT Arjun is a laser-guided PGM (Precision Guided Munition) which is launched from the 120 mm rifled gun of Arjun tank to engage and defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured targets. "LCA Tejas model is also part of Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau and adorning the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Tableau representing the theme of 'Vocal for Local'. Other DRDO products on Rajpath this year are Akash Surface to Air Missile and Astra Air to Air Missile on IAF tableau," the ministry said. (ANI)

