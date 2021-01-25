Left Menu
Priyanka Gandhi provides financial aid to kin of party worker who died in accident

In a humanitarian gesture, AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sent financial help to the family of a worker who had died in a road accident while he was travelling to attend a party programme.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 08:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 08:43 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma In a humanitarian gesture, AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sent financial help to the family of a worker who had died in a road accident while he was travelling to attend a party programme.

A top source in UP Congress told ANI, "One of our dedicated workers Tribhuvan Singh in Ghazipur district died in a road accident while he was going to attend a nyay panchayat meeting in his area with his block president where they met with an accident." Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke to the family members and came to know about the financial condition of his family. She then assigned AICC secretary in-charge Bajirao Khade to reach out to the family and provided financial help of Rs 2 lakh from the party. On Sunday Bajirao visited the family of Tribhuvan Singh and handed over the help to them, the source said.

"On behalf of Priyanka Gandhiji in presence of Congress leaders, the cheque of Rs 2 lakh from UP Congress is given to respected Tribhuvan Singhji's family who died in a road accident while travelling to attend a party program," Bajirao Khade tweeted. Another leader in the UP Congress said the life of a person can't be taken back but the gesture shown by the leader sends the message to the party cadre that leadership relates with them in bad times. By taking this step Priyanka Gandhi has shown that every worker of the party, from any level, is important.

For the last 45 days, UP Congress is running Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan phase II. It is intended to form nyay panchayat committees and elect nyay panchayat presidents. Out of 8,150 nyay panchayats we have completed 5,200 nyay panchayat meetings and subsequent formations. For the last one-month, district observers have been stationed in their respective district and to stay there and do the groundwork. The whole party is in active gear.

At many places, Congress is forming nyay panchayat bodies after 25 years. It's a huge task which she has undertaken. Following the feedback and with this formation gram sabha, committees will begin to work. After that she will tour the state. (ANI)

