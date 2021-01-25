PM to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees today

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees via video conferencing on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 08:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees via video conferencing on Monday. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the virtual interaction will take place today at 12 noon and 32 applicants from across the country, under different categories of 'Bal Shakti Puraskar', have been selected for PMRBP-2021.

The awardee children are from 32 districts of 21 States/Union Territories. Seven awards have been given in the field of art and culture, nine awards have been given for innovation, and five for scholastic achievements. Seven children have won in the sports category while three children have been felicitated for bravery and one child has been hounored for her efforts in the field of social service. The government has been conferring this award to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday interacted in an 'At Home' event with Tribal Guests, NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers, and Tableaux Artists who would be a part of the upcoming Republic Day parade. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh Arjun Munda, Kiren Rijuju, and Renuka Singh Saruta were also present at the event. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the participation of the tribal guests, the artists, NSS, and NCC cadets in the Republic Day Parade fills every citizen with energy. The Republic Day Parade is a tribute to the country's great socio-cultural heritage and to the constitution that gives life to the world's biggest democracy, he added. (ANI)

