Groping child without skin to skin contact does not constitute sexual assault under POCSO: Bombay HC
The Bombay High Court acquitted an appellant under the POCSO Act ruling that pressing of the breast of a child without "skin to skin contact with sexual intent" does not constitute "sexual assault" under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-01-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 09:26 IST
The Bombay High Court acquitted an appellant under the POCSO Act ruling that pressing of the breast of a child without "skin to skin contact with sexual intent" does not constitute "sexual assault" under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. It, however, convicted the man under Section 354 of IPC and sentenced him to undergo rigours imprisonment for one year and to pay a fine of Rs 500
The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court passed the order on January 19 while hearing a petition by Satish, who convicted by a local court under Sections 354, 363 and 342 of the Indian Penal Code (hereinafter referred to as IPC) and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. "The appellant/ accused is convicted for the offence of 'sexual assault'. As per the definition of 'sexual assault', a 'physical contact with sexual intent without penetration' is an essential ingredient of the offence," read the court order dated January 19.
"The act of pressing of the breast of the child aged 12 years, in the absence of any specific detail as to whether the top was removed or whether he inserted his hand inside top and pressed her breast, would not fall in the definition of 'sexual assault'. It would certainly fall within the definition of the offence under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code," it said. "Admittedly, it is not the case of the prosecution that the appellant removed her top and pressed her breast. As such, there is no direct physical contact i.e. skin to skin with sexual intent without penetration," read the court order. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Protection of Children
- POCSO Act
- Bombay
- Indian
- Satish
- Section
- Bombay High Court
- POCSO
ALSO READ
Play halted in third India-Australia Test after Indian players complain of abuse from crowd.
Play resumes in 3rd India-Australia Test after some spectators are asked to leave following complaints of abuse by Indian players.
Nine Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy
Sri Lankan Navy apprehends nine Indian fishermen
Cricket Australia ''unreservedly'' apologises to Indian team for alleged racial abuse by some spectators during ongoing 3rd Test in Sydney.