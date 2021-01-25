Highlights at 1 pm

Following are the top stories: NATION DEL18 DEF-SINOINDIA-SIKKIM Indian and Chinese troops come face-to-face at Naku La in Sikkim last week New Delhi: Indian and Chinese troops came face-to-face at Naku La in North Sikkim last week amid the tense border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

DEL16 OXFAM-WEALTH-REPORT Wealth amassed by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94k each: Oxfam New Delhi: India's 100 top billionaires have seen their fortunes increase by Rs 12,97,822 crore since March last year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country and this amount is enough to give 13.8 crore poorest Indians a cheque for Rs 94,045 each.

DEL4 DEF-SINOINDIA TALKS India, China hold marathon military talks on disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: The ninth round of military talks between India and China lasted for nearly 16 hours as the two sides held detailed deliberations on disengagement of troops from all friction points in eastern Ladakh, sources said on Monday.

MDS2 TN-ARNAB-RAHUL Modi the person ''through which'' Balakot information went to Arnab, alleges Rahul in TN Karur (TN): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the ''person through which'' prior information on India's air strikes in Balakot in Pakistan in 2019 was made available to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

DEL19 UP-AYODHYA MOSQUE Ayodhya mosque may be named after 1857 mutiny warrior Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah Ayodhya: The proposed mosque in Ayodhya that is set to be built following the Supreme Court verdict in the Babri Masjid case may be named after Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah, the warrior of the 1857 mutiny against the British.

DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES 131 more COVID deaths, 13203 cases New Delhi: India recorded the lowest number of coronavirus fatalities in over eight months with 131 more deaths being recorded, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

DEL14 UP-ADITYANATH Not forcing anyone to raise 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan: UP CM Lucknow: No one is being forced to raise 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans and there is nothing to feel bad about such chants, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday after his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee refused to speak at an event over raising of such slogans.

LEGAL LGD3 DL-HC-WHATSAPP WhatsApp treating Indian users differently from Europeans matter of concern: Centre to HC New Delhi: The Centre on Monday told the Delhi High Court that WhatsApp was treating Indian users differently from its European ones with regard to opting out of its new privacy policy, and this was a matter of concern for the government which is looking into it.

LGD9 SC-RAJOANA SC grants ''last chance'' to Centre to decide on commuting Rajoana's death penalty New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday granted “last chance” to the Centre to decide within two weeks on Balwant S Rajoana's plea seeking commutation of death penalty in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case.

LGD8 SC-MEDIA SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL seeking setting up of media tribunal New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday sought responses from the Centre, Press Council of India (PCI) and the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) on a PIL seeking setting up of a media tribunal to adjudicate on complaints against media, channels and networks.

FOREIGN FGN23 US-FRANCE-3RDLD RELATIONS Biden, Macron vow to strengthen US-France ties in first phone call Washington: Joe Biden sought to mend and bolster US' strained ties with France in his first phone call as American President to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, as the two leaders pledged to work together on shared foreign policy priorities, including China, and fight the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. By Lalit K Jha PTIHMB

