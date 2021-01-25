Left Menu
Development News Edition

You converted challenge into opportunity: PM Modi lauds PMRBP awardee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday heaped praise on a Kaamya Kartikeyan, a mountaineer from Mumbai who bagged the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award (Sports).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 13:32 IST
You converted challenge into opportunity: PM Modi lauds PMRBP awardee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with PMRBP awardees on Monday via video conferencing.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday heaped praise on a Kaamya Kartikeyan, a mountaineer from Mumbai who bagged the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award (Sports). "I continued training during a pandemic. I will be climbing Mt Denali in North America later this year. Currently, I am training for my next climb in Gulmarg," Kartikeyan said during an interaction with the Prime Minister via video conferencing.

Responding to her, PM Modi said: "You converted challenge into an opportunity". The Prime Minister had earlier mentioned her in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

Speaking further, he said that children played an important role in the country's fight against COVID-19. "Coronavirus has impacted everyone. But I have noted that country's children and the new generation have played an important role in the fight against coronavirus. They understood the importance of washing hands for 20 minutes. I watched several videos where children were explaining how one can save him from coronavirus," PM Modi said.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani was also present on the occasion. The Government of India has been conferring the Bal Shakti Puraskar under Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to the children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in the fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts & culture, social service and bravery.

This year, 32 applicants from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Britain pushes ahead with plans for first fighter drone

Britain pushed ahead with plans for its first fighter drone on Monday, signing a 30 million pound 41 million design and manufacture contract for the unmanned aircraft to have a trial flight in the next three years. The government said in a ...

France, Britain and Germany condemn weekend attack on Saudi capital

The E3 group of European powers - France, the United Kingdom and Germany - said in a joint statement on Monday that they condemned an attack at the weekend on the Saudi capital Riyadh.The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemens Houthi m...

Dixon Technologies arm inks deal with HMD India for manufacturing Nokia smartphones

Dixon Technologies, a contract manufacturer of electronic goods, on Monday, said its wholly-owned subsidiary Padget Electronics has entered into an agreement with HMD India for manufacturing Nokia smartphonesDixons wholly-owned subsidiary -...

Zimbabwe series will help us prepare for women's WC qualifiers, says Pakistan batter Aliya

After losing the ODI series against South Africa, Pakistan batter Aliya Riaz is eyeing the Zimbabwe tour which will help the visitors prepare for ICC Womens Cricket World Cup Qualifiers scheduled to be held later this year. The Pakistan Cri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021