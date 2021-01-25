UP: 4 held for killing farmer

A 50-year-old farmer was allegedly killed over property here, police said on Monday after arresting four people, including the man's nephew and sister-in-law.

The farmer had reportedly married ten times and had no child. He wanted to give away his property to a youth who used to look after him. This reportedly irked two of his relatives, who hatched a conspiracy to kill him with two other men, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said Jaganlal Yadav was killed on January 20. ''Police have arrested Munni Devi, the sister-in-law of the deceased, his nephew Darshan Singh, Dev Singh and Prahlad, and sent them to jail. Another accused Kalicharan is absconding,'' Sajwan said.

He said Darshan Singh, who had hatched the conspiracy to kill Yadav, had lodged a police complaint. He had said his uncle had married 10 times and five of his wives had died, three had left him and two were living with him.

SHO Bhojipura police station Manoj Tyagi said Yadav had no child. ''During interrogation, the accused said Yadav was murdered over property,'' he said.

According to the police complaint, Yadav, a resident of Manda village, had gone for a walk on January 20 after having his dinner, but did not return till late night. His nephew Darshan and Balveer searched for him. His body was found in a field the next day, he said. Police believed that the murder had been made to look like a suicide.

Tyagi said in 1999, Yadav's father had declared that his entire property should be given to his elder son, following which there was a dispute between Yadav and his elder brother. Later, his father gave 14 bighas to Yadav.

The accused told the police that Yadav was childless, and a youth from the neighbourhood was looking after him. Yadav wanted to give his property to the youth, which his nephew and sister-in-law did not like and that is why they hatched a conspiracy and killed him.

Police spoke to Yadav's two wives who alleged that their husband was murdered over property.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)