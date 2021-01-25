Delhi High Court adopts QR code-based digital entry pass system

Delhi High Court has initiated the QR code-based digital entry pass system for lawyers who are entering the courtroom premises and attending physical hearings from Monday. In an office order, Delhi High Court "informed to all concerned that, in addition to the present system of entry into the Court Blocks, Delhi High Court, QR code-based digital entry pass system is also going to be made operational, on an experimental basis, with effect from January 25."

The Court has issued various 'Standard of Procedure' on the QR code-based digital entry pass, among which it clarified that QR pass shall be generated and issued digitally by the High Court Registry one day in advance on the basis of listing of cases before the benches holding physical hearings. The High Court also clarified that the QR Pass will be received by all the advocates concerned and parties-in-person, who have got their mobile number and email IDs registered in the 'Case Information System' of the court.

"The QR pass shall be sent as an attachment (PDF file) through email and SMS. The concerned advocate and party-in-person shall be required to download the attached digital entry pass (PDF file) on her or his Mobile/Laptop/Tablet/iPad from the email or SMS link, and show such downloaded QR Pass to the security personnel at the Entry Gate(s) of respective court building(s) while entering and while making exit," the official order said. However, the court clarified "generally, there shall not be any requirement of generating any printout of such QR Pass" and it will be "valid for the day for which it is issued and can be used only once that day".

The court further said the security personnel deployed at entry gate(s) and exit gates(s) will use the QR code reader to get the details of the visiting advocate/ and party-in-person. It also added that the advocate concerned and party-in-person will need to carry any original ID proof along with the QR Pass at the time of entry into the court blocks.

The High Court order further added that the advocates concerned will have to ensure that the QR Pass is not misused by anyone. "Such QR Pass is non-transferrable. However, in case the concerned advocate is not in a position to attend the court proceedings and wants some other advocate to represent her or him before the court, then she or he shall issue necessary authorization in writing," it stated.

The court said in case of such authorisation, the advocate who was issued the QR Pass will have to provide the printout of their pass along with a copy of their ID to the authorised advocate, to be shown at the time of entry. "Such authorized advocate shall be permitted entry after due verification. The written authorization shall be retained for the record at the time of entry," the order added further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)