Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi amends enquiry process framework for intermediaries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:29 IST
Sebi amends enquiry process framework for intermediaries

Markets regulator Sebi has amended the norms pertaining to holding of enquiry against intermediaries in order to rationalise the process and avoid duplication of proceedings before designated authorities and designated members.

The move comes after the board of Sebi approved amended to intermediaries regulations last month.

With regard to the process that needs to be adopted in enquiry proceedings, Sebi said an opportunity of personal hearing could be considered by the Designated Authority (DA).

After conducting a detailed enquiry and considering all representations and the facts and circumstances of the case, the DA may submit a report recommending appropriate action, Sebi said in a notification dated January 21.

Upon receipt of the report of the DA, the Designated Member (DM) may issue a show cause notice calling upon the noticee to submit a reply within 21 days as to why action as recommended by the DA or any other action may not be initiated.

On request of the noticee, the DM after recording reasons in writing may extend the time specified for submitting the reply to the notice.

After considering the submission of the noticee, the DM, if deemed fit, for reasons to be recorded in writing remit the matter to the DA to enquire afresh or to further enquire and resubmit the report.

The DM may consider granting an opportunity of personal hearing in a case where either the DA has recommended cancellation of intermediary registration or the DM is of the prima facie view that the matter is a fit case for cancellation of registration of intermediary.

Sebi also said that it would not be necessary for the DM to give the noticee any opportunity of personal hearing if neither the DA has recommended cancellation of registration nor the DM is of the prima facie view that it is a fit case for cancellation of registration.

The DM needs to pass an appropriate order within 120 days from the date of receipt of submissions or the date of personal hearing, whichever is later, Sebi said.

The new norms -- Securities and Exchange Board of India (Intermediaries) (Amendment) Regulations, 2021 -- came into force from January 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two sides agreed to continue effective efforts to stabilise and control situation along LAC: Sino-India joint statement after military talks.

Two sides agreed to continue effective efforts to stabilise and control situation along LAC Sino-India joint statement after military talks....

Reliance recalibrating business across oil to retail chain

Reliance Industries Ltd, Indias biggest firm, has reorganised oil to chemicals business, recalibrated retail operations, and is doubling down on its promise to offer 5G telecom services for the next leg of growth.This plus focus on green en...

Business briefs

India Affiliate of Institute of Risk Management on Monday said it has partnered with Invest India to launch a free course on Enterprise Risk Management for Startups.The registration for the course will open for Indian entrepreneurs from Jan...

Merck ends development of two potential COVID-19 vaccines

Merck is giving up on two potential COVID-19 vaccines following poor results in early-stage studies.The drugmaker said Monday that it will focus instead on studying two possible treatments for the virus that also have yet to be approved by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021