France to offer proposals to Greece on naval fleet renewal-minister

France will shortly present proposals to Greece for the renewal of its fleet of frigates, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Monday.

Parly was speaking during a joint presser with her Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos in Athens after the two finalized a 2.5 billion euros ($3.04 billion) agreement for the purchase of 18 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets by Greece. ($1 = 0.8231 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)