France to offer proposals to Greece on naval fleet renewal-minister

France to offer proposals to Greece on naval fleet renewal-ministerReuters | Athens | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:48 IST
France will shortly present proposals to Greece for the renewal of its fleet of frigates, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Monday.
Parly was speaking during a joint presser with her Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos in Athens after the two finalized a 2.5 billion euros ($3.04 billion) agreement for the purchase of 18 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets by Greece. ($1 = 0.8231 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Health News Roudnup: France recorded 20,177 new confirmed COVID cases; Cuba tightens COVID-19 measures and more
Trump mulls over Giuliani and Dershowitz for impeachment defence
France detects COVID-19 variant first found in England
Civil defence volunteer, his associate held for stealing valuables from car in Delhi's Saket
France should consider closing borders with UK - epidemiologist