Left Menu
Development News Edition

France to offer proposals to Greece on naval fleet renewal-minister

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:48 IST
France to offer proposals to Greece on naval fleet renewal-minister
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

France will shortly present proposals to Greece for the renewal of its fleet of frigates, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Monday.

Parly was speaking during a joint presser with her Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos in Athens after the two finalized a 2.5 billion euros ($3.04 billion) agreement for the purchase of 18 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets by Greece. ($1 = 0.8231 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Former PM of Japan Shinzo Abe, late singer S P Balasubramaniam given Padma Vibhushan: MHA.

Former PM of Japan Shinzo Abe, late singer S P Balasubramaniam given Padma Vibhushan MHA....

Respect Chelsea's decision to sack Lampard, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Monday said that he respects Chelseas decision to sack Frank Lampard as their head coach. Chelsea FC on Monday confirmed the sacking of Frank Lampard as the head coach. The club said that the decisio...

Netaji had respect for Lord Ram, says BJP leader Suvendu

Wondering why West BengalChief Minister Mamata Banerjee gets angry on hearing the JaiShri Ram slogan, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday saidthat Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had respect for Lord Ram.Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress s...

Mexico expects arrival of Russia's Sputnik vaccine shortly - official

Mexican health officials expect Russian backing for the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines quick arrival in the country, Mexicos foreign minister said on Monday, following a phone call between the presidents of both countries earlier in the mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021