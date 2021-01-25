Left Menu
30 distinguished and meritorious service medals to be awarded to Officers, Officials of CBI

As many as 30 officers and officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service by President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of Republic Day, 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 30 officers and officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service by President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of Republic Day, 2021.President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service will be awarded to 6 officers and officials while Police Medals will be awarded for Meritorious Service to 24 other officers and officials, CBI said in a statement. President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service will be awarded to:

Sampat Meena, Joint Director, CBI, Lucknow Vineet Vinayak, Joint Director(Chandigarh), CBI, New Delhi

Saraladas Mishra, ASP, CBI, EO-III, New Delhi Vivek Dhir, DSP, CBI, ACB, Jammu

Surender Kumar Rohilla, DSP, CBI, ACU-V, New Delhi and Basant Singh Bisht, Head Constable, CBI (HQ), New Delhi

Police Medal for Meritorious Service will be given to: Abhay Singh, DIG, CBI, EO-III, New Delhi

Manish Viresh Surti, SP, CBI, AC-IV, Bhopal Prasanna Kumar Panigrahi, SP, CBI, ACB, Dehradun

Prahlad Kishore Jha, ASP, CBI, ACB, Dhanbad Richhpal Singh, ASP, CBI, ACB, Jaipur

Letkholam Hangshing, ASP, CBI, ACB, Imphal Ismail Babalal Pendhari, DSP, CBI, SU, Mumbai

Rama Raman Tripathi, DSP, CBI, AC-II, New Delhi Devraj Vakkada, DSP, CBI, ACB, Cochin

Rajender Singh Gosain, Inspector, CBI, ACB, Mumbai Naresh Kumar, Sub Inspector, CBI, AC-V, New Delhi

Srigopal Sharma, ASI, CBI(HQ), New Delhi Samshar Singh Dalal, ASI, CBI, AC-II, New Delhi

K.K.Sasi, Head Constable, CBI, BS&FB, Bangalore Shiv Dutt Sharma, Head Constable, CBI Academy, Ghaziabad

A.Damodharan, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Madurai Tapan Kumar Barua, Head Constable, CBI (HQ), New Delhi

Prasad Thankappan, Head Constable, CBI, ACB, Cochin Ramesh Chand, Head Constable, CBI, SU, New Delhi

Naran Meramanbhai Bhochiya, Head Constable CBI, ACB, Gandhinagar Anand Rajaram Pandhare, Constable, CBI, SU, Mumbai

Avinash Kumar, Constable, CBI (HQ), New Delhi Prasad G, Constable, CBI, IPCU, New Delhi and

Ranjini Subramanian, Office Superintendent, CBI, ACB, Chennai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

