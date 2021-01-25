Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chilean appeal court overturns convictions for Pinochet-era murder of ex-president

Chile's Appeals Court on Monday overturned the convictions of six people for the murder of former president Eduardo Frei Montalva in the 1980s during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship. The ex-president’s doctors, his chauffeur, an army officer and a former intelligence agent were sentenced to between three and 10 years in jail in January 2019 for the poisoning of 71-year-old Frei in a Santiago clinic in 1982.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:11 IST
Chilean appeal court overturns convictions for Pinochet-era murder of ex-president
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Chile's Appeals Court on Monday overturned the convictions of six people for the murder of former president Eduardo Frei Montalva in the 1980s during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.

The ex-president's doctors, his chauffeur, an army officer and a former intelligence agent were sentenced to between three and 10 years in jail in January 2019 for the poisoning of 71-year-old Frei in a Santiago clinic in 1982. Investigating Judge Alejandro Madrid determined that Frei died from an infection induced by toxins administered by Pinochet's agents as he recovered from hernia surgery, while the doctors treating him covered up the poisoning.

Three judges sitting at the Appeals Court ruled however that there had been insufficient evidence to make such a finding. "The evidence gathered....was not able to demonstrate that the death is attributable to any fraudulent or negligent action by one or more third parties, nor to any omission attributable to (his doctors)," the court said.

"Eduardo Frei Montalva was not a victim of homicide, but died as a result of medical complications." Frei, a Christian Democrat who was Chilean president between 1964 and 1970, had initially supported Pinochet and the coup that overthrew socialist Salvador Allende in 1973.

But he later soured on the military dictatorship and became one of the leaders of Chile's pro-democracy movement, a move that his family claimed resulted in his murder. Monday's ruling represents the latest twist in a lengthy legal saga in Chile. The murder charges were originally bought against the six men by Madrid in 2009, but were later dismissed.

In 2016, Madrid ordered the exhumation of Frei's body which he asked foreign forensic experts to re-examine, bringing fresh charges after they reportedly detected mustard gas. In a statement, lawyers for the Frei family said they would appeal the ruling in the Supreme Court, adding: "It is regrettable that (the Appeal Court judges) could not be convinced that the murder of the former president was the most sophisticated of the intelligence operations carried out by the military dictatorship, despite the existence of sufficient evidence."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Firing case witness attacked in Thane; one held

A witness in the 2019 firing caseregistered in Navi Mumbai was attacked by two persons inThane, police said on Monday, adding one of the attackers wasarrested.The incident occurred on the intervening night ofSaturday and Sunday, when the vi...

Soccer-Leeds chairman says domestic game needs defending from Super League

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has said all Premier League clubs need to come together to defend the competition from the threat of a breakaway European Super League.Last week FIFA and UEFA issued a joint statement warning that any...

Punjabi Singer Babbu Maan appeals to youth to maintain peace during tractor parade on Republic Day

Popular Punjabi singer Babbu Maan on Monday appealed to youth to maintain peace during the Republic Day tractor parade by farmers against the new agricultural laws. Speaking at a press conference of Samyukt Kisan Morcha at Singhu Border, Ma...

Facebook blocks Netanyahu chatbot, citing privacy violation

Facebook said on Monday it removed a post and suspended a messenger bot from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus page, after it posted that he wanted phone numbers to call and convince people to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Netanyahu o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021