Watchdog to probe if Justice Dept officials improperly tried to alter 2020 presidential election | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:40 IST
The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog on Monday said his office was launching an investigation into whether current or former department officials made an "improper attempt" to seek to alter the results of the 2020 presidential election.
