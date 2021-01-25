Case registered after drone flown inside temple

Police have registered an offence allegedly after a camera-mounted drone was flown in Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Monday.

The drone was flown during Raj Bhog Darshan between 12 noon and 1 pm, according to the police complaint filed by the supervisor of the security team.

''A written complaint has been lodged by head of the temple security team,'' said Munish Sharma, the manager of Bankey Bihari temple.

The matter is being investigated, SP (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

