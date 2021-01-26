Minor reshuffle in police force in Kolkata

In a minor reshuffle, the WestBengal government on Monday named Rupesh Kumar as the newDeputy Commissioner (DC) of the central division of KolkataPolice.

Arijit Sinha, DC Traffic (South), was promoted as DCTraffic and he replaces Kumar, an order issued by the stategovernment said.

Atul V, who was the DC of the fourth battalion of theKolkata Armed Police (KAP), was made the DC Traffic (South).

Dr Arvind Kumar Anand, SP of the West Bengal PoliceRecruitment Board (WBPRB), replaced Atul V, it said.

