Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kazakhstan says another lockdown possible in March

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 11:31 IST
Kazakhstan says another lockdown possible in March
Representative Image

Kazakhstan may have to impose another lockdown to avoid overcrowding hospitals in March when it expects a fresh peak in COVID-19 cases, healthcare minister Alexei Tsoy told a government meeting on Tuesday.

The Central Asian of 19 million bordering China and Russia introduced two lockdowns last year to contain the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kohli has made India a tough side, can't be bullied: Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels Virat Kohli has instilled a fighting attitude in the current Indian team, which does not get bullied by adversities, whether on or off the field.Despite missing some key players to injuries and sk...

Japan's Shionogi sells coronavirus drug rights to U.S. biotech BioAge

Japanese drugmaker Shionogi Co said on Tuesday it has sold the development and marketing rights for a COVID-19 treatment to California-based biotech BioAge Labs Inc.The company Japanese drugmaker said in a statement that it had discovered ...

Overseas investment by Indian companies dips 42 pc to USD 1.45 bn in Dec: RBI data

Overseas investment by domestic firms fell by over 42 per cent to USD 1.45 billion in December 2020, according to Reserve Bank data.In the year-ago period, companies in India had invested USD 2.51 billion in their foreign firms joint ventur...

Tractor parade: Farmers begin tractor march in Delhi much before scheduled time

Thousands of farmers protesting against the three farm laws began their first of a kind tractor parade in the national capital, much before the time they were granted permission by Delhi Police for the event.At Delhis Mukarba Chowk, securit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021