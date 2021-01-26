Kazakhstan says another lockdown possible in March

Kazakhstan says another lockdown possible in MarchReuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 11:31 IST
Kazakhstan may have to impose another lockdown to avoid overcrowding hospitals in March when it expects a fresh peak in COVID-19 cases, healthcare minister Alexei Tsoy told a government meeting on Tuesday.
The Central Asian of 19 million bordering China and Russia introduced two lockdowns last year to contain the spread of the virus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
