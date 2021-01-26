Relationship with India remains strong, says US in R-Day greeting

Relationship with India remains strong, says US in R-Day greetingPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 20:38 IST
The US greeted India on the occasion of its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, saying bilateral ties remain strong through the democratic ideals the two countries share.
“Happy 72nd Republic Day, India!” the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department tweeted.
“The US joins India in honouring the day that marks the adoption of its Constitution, which was pivotal in transforming India into the world's largest democracy,” it said. The Indian Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.
“The US-India relationship remains strong, through the democratic ideals we share,” the department added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- the State Department
- India
- democratic
- Central Asia Bureau
- South
ALSO READ
Cricket-Fourth India test locked in for Brisbane - Cricket Australia
Cricket-Pant fireworks offer India glimmer of hope in Sydney
Aggressive Pant, cautious Pujara take India to 206/3 at lunch but Australia still hold edge
Pujara becomes 11th Indian to cross 6000-run mark in Test cricket
Pujara becomes 11th Indian batsman to reach 6000 runs in Test cricket