Left Menu
Development News Edition

Relationship with India remains strong, says US in R-Day greeting

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 20:38 IST
Relationship with India remains strong, says US in R-Day greeting

The US greeted India on the occasion of its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, saying bilateral ties remain strong through the democratic ideals the two countries share.

“Happy 72nd Republic Day, India!” the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department tweeted.

“The US joins India in honouring the day that marks the adoption of its Constitution, which was pivotal in transforming India into the world's largest democracy,” it said. The Indian Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.

“The US-India relationship remains strong, through the democratic ideals we share,” the department added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-CAS to hear Yastremska's doping suspension appeal before Australian Open

The Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Tuesday it has begun hearing an urgent appeal by the provisionally suspended Dayana Yastremska so a decision can be taken on her participation at next months Australian Open.The CAS arbitration...

Biden Commerce pick stresses investment in COVID-19 recovery

President Joe Bidens pick to oversee the Commerce Department says investments across the country are needed to provide Americans with a pathway to a good job as the nation recovers from the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Rh...

Tata Motors unveils new Safari, bookings to open next month

Tata Motors on Tuesday unveiled its upcoming flagship SUV Safari and is set to commence bookings for the model from the next month.The new Safari is based on the D8 platform from Land Rover which allows for further drive train enhancements ...

Russia says "vigorous efforts" needed to extend New START arms treaty

Vigorous efforts are needed for Russia and the United States to reach a deal on extending the New START nuclear arms control pact before it expires next month, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.New START Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, which was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021