R-Day parade: Bhawna Kanth becomes first female fighter jet pilot to be part of IAF's tableau

Flight Lieutenant Bhawna Kanth became the first female fighter jet pilot to be part of the Indian Air Forces tableau during the Republic Day parade on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 21:24 IST
Flight Lieutenant Bhawna Kanth became the first female fighter jet pilot to be part of the Indian Air Force's tableau during the Republic Day parade on Tuesday. She was part of the IAF's tableau that featured scaled down models of the light combat aircraft, light combat helicopter, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet and Rohini radar. Three other male pilots were standing along with her on the tableau.

Kanth is one of the first three fighter pilots, others being Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh, who were inducted into the IAF in June 2016.

Flight Lieutenant Tanik Sharma led the IAF marching contingent comprising 96 airmen and four officers during the parade.

