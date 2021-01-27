Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologize for 'failings' in Jan. 6 attack

The then-chief of the Capitol Police and House and Senate sergeants at arms stepped down. In the weeks since the attack, security has been heightened around the Capitol and in Washington in general, with eight-foot-high fencing surrounding the Capitol's perimeter and National Guard troops brought in for Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 02:24 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 02:24 IST
Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologize for 'failings' in Jan. 6 attack

Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologized on Tuesday for "failings" during the deadly attack on the building by followers of then-President Donald Trump in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election victory. The officials specifically acknowledged a number of missteps: conflicting intelligence, inadequate preparation and insufficient mobilization of partner agencies, and called for improving accountability systems and communications structures.

"I am here to offer my sincerest apologies on behalf of the Department," said Yolanda Pittman, the acting chief of Capitol Police, according to a prepared statement for the U.S. House of Representatives' Appropriations Committee. "The Department failed to meet its own high standards as well as yours," she added.

About one dozen officials from agencies including the FBI, National Guard, Justice Department and U.S. Capitol Police briefed House appropriators who are looking into the events of Jan. 6. Afterward, Democratic Representative Tim Ryan told reporters that police officers guarding the Capitol were ordered not to use lethal force against the angry mob that pushed its way into the Capitol to commit violent acts and damage the historic building.

"That was the directive they were given," Ryan said, adding that once a lockdown was ordered at the Capitol and adjacent buildings, it was not fully enforced. "You still had people blowing in and out ... that whole entire thing needs to be reviewed," said Ryan, who chairs a House Appropriations subcommittee that oversees U.S. Capitol Police and its funding.

Ryan emphasized that a series of investigations were still in early stages, with many unanswered questions. He said the force's budgets will be reviewed, noting that officers did not have enough riot gear and other equipment to deal with the mob. Public hearings are expected.

Pittman said many of the officers suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder after the assault in which five people died, including one Capitol police officer. Pittman said the death of a second officer was indirectly linked. She and Timothy Blodgett, the acting U.S. House of Representatives' sergeant at arms, said security officials were working to do more to boost protection of the U.S. Capitol, the seat of government.

Pro-Trump supporters stormed the building following Trump's urgings at a rally near the White House to go to the Capitol. Trump was subsequently impeached by the House on a charge of incitement and the trial in the Senate is scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 8. The then-chief of the Capitol Police and House and Senate sergeants at arms stepped down.

In the weeks since the attack, security has been heightened around the Capitol and in Washington in general, with eight-foot-high fencing surrounding the Capitol's perimeter and National Guard troops brought in for Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. Some 5,000 National Guard troops will remain in Washington through mid-March.

Ryan said the FBI was making progress in sifting through some 200,000 pictures and videos of the riot, along with many tips from citizens who recognized rioters at the scene.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mali says joint military operation with France kills 100 jihadists

Malian and French forces killed around 100 jihadists and took another 20 captive in a joint operation this January in central Mali, the West African nations army said in a statement on Tuesday. It said the campaign lasted from Jan. 2 to Jan...

U.S. commission cites 'moral imperative' to explore AI weapons

The United States should not agree to ban the use or development of autonomous weapons powered by artificial intelligence AI software, a government-appointed panel said in a draft report for Congress.The panel, led by former Google Chief Ex...

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

Global stocks slipped from record levels on Tuesday, with investors cautious as the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting and U.S. lawmakers continued to debate a new stimulus plan. Those concerns overshadowed impressive res...

Soccer-Ibrahimovic sent off as Eriksen earns Inter last-gasp Coppa win over Milan

AC Milans Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off before forgotten man Christian Eriksen fired a dramatic late winner to earn Inter Milan a 2-1 victory in a fiery Coppa Italia quarter-final in the San Siro on Tuesday. Ibrahimovics match started in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021