Indian-origin US lawmakers Jayapal, Krishnamoorthi named to key congressional committees

Indian-origin US lawmakers Pramila Jayapal and Raja Krishnamoorthi have been named to key congressional committees on budget and the COVID-19 pandemic by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

While Congresswoman Jayapal, 55, was named to the powerful budget committee, Congressman Krishnamoorthi, 47, was appointed to a key congressional committee on the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday.

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis was established to provide oversight of the federal COVID-19 pandemic response.

"I am honored to join Chairman Clyburn and our colleagues on this panel to provide vital oversight of the federal coronavirus response to protect the health and safety of the American people as we defeat the pandemic and rebuild our economy," said Krishnamoorthi, serving as the US Representative for Illinois's 8th congressional district since 2017.

"I look forward to working with members of both parties as we ensure that the trillions of dollars in taxpayer funds dedicated to our country's response to this pandemic and its economic impacts are used as efficiently, transparently, and effectively as possible," he said.

Jayapal, the US Representative for Washington's 7th congressional district since 2017, has been named as a member of the House Budget Committee that plays a key role in the passage of the budget. Congressman John Yarmuth has been named to chair the House Budget Committee.

Jayapal is the first Indian-American woman to be elected to the US House of Representatives. She is leading the effort on USD 15 per hour as minimum wage.

The US is the worst-affected country from the COVID-19 which has killed more than 420,000 people in the last year. The country also has over 25,293,000 confirmed cases.

President Joe Biden has proposed a USD 1.9 trillion rescue package, which includes USD 1,400 relief payments for most Americans, extended unemployment benefits, and substantial aid to cash-strapped state and local governments.

