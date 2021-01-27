India reports 12,689 new COVID-19 cases, 137 deaths

Left Menu
India reported 12,689 new COVID-19 cases, 13,320 discharges and 137 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 11:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported 12,689 new COVID-19 cases, 13,320 discharges and 137 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday. With this, the total cases in the country have jumped to 1,06,89,527 including 1,76,498 active cases and 1,03,59,305 total discharges.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the country has mounted to 1,53,724. In a sign of relief, a total of 20,29,480 people have been vaccinated against this virus.

"A total of 19,36,13,120 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to January 26. Of these, 5,50,426 samples were tested yesterday," informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Union Health Ministry has approved two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, under Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU).

On January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world's largest inoculation drive against COVID-19. The drive is estimated to cover about 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. Meanwhile, Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,606 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 3,080 new recoveries. Karnataka recorded another 1,036 daily recoveries, the Health Ministry said. (ANI)

