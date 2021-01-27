India's daily COVID-19 recoveries outnumber new cases in last 20 days

The daily coronavirus recovered cases in India have been continuing to outnumber daily new cases since the last 20 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said here on Wednesday. Total cumulative recoveries stand at 1,03,59,305 today with 12,689 patients recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours and the national recovery rate has further grown to 96.91 per cent.

India's total active caseload stands at 1,76,498 today and present active caseload now composes just 1.65 per cent of India's total positive cases. "India has one of the lowest daily new cases per million population (69) in the last 7 days," it said.

The ministry said these sustained encouraging results have been made possible with the Centre-led proactive and calibrated strategy of Test Track Treat Technology. "Early identification through high and aggressive testing, prompt surveillance and tracking, supervised home isolation combined with high-quality medical care through Standard of Care protocol issued by the Centre have aided the sustained high number of recoveries," the MoHFW said.

The ministry further said there has been continued focus of the Union and State/UT governments on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, supervised home isolation, use of non-invasive oxygen support, use of steroids, anticoagulants, and improved services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment. The Union Government has supported the State/UT governments with a sufficient quantity of ventilators, PPE kits and drugs. Tireless efforts of ASHA workers have ensured effective surveillance and tracking progress of the patients in supervised home isolation.

"The 'eSanjeevani' digital platform has enabled telemedicine services, which have been successful in containing the spread of COVID while simultaneously enabling provisions for non-COVID essential healthcare. The Centre has also focussed on building the clinical management capacities of the doctors manning the ICUs," it added. The 'National e-ICU on COVID-19 Management' exercise conducted by domain experts from AIIMS, New Delhi has substantially helped in this.

According to the Health Ministry, as on January 27, 2021, till 8 am, more than 20 lakh (20,29,480) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise. In the last 24 hours, 5,671 people were vaccinated across 194 sessions. A total of 36,572 sessions have been conducted so far.

Around 84.52 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in nine states/UTs. Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,290 newly recovered cases. 2,106 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 738 in Karnataka.

Around 84.73 per cent of the new cases are from seven states and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,293. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,405, while Karnataka reported 529 new cases.

Seven states/UTs account for 83.94 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (47). Kerala follows with 19 daily deaths and Chhattisgarh with 14. India has reported only one death per million population in the last seven days, it added. (ANI)

