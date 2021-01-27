HIGHLIGHTS AT 5.15 PM

Following are the top stories at 5.15 pm: Nation: DEL43 GOVT-FARMERS Never said doors for dialogue with farmers shut: Javadekar New Delhi: A day after unprecedented violence in Delhi during the tractor parade, the government on Wednesday said it has never stated that the doors for dialogue with farmers are closed and stressed that it will inform whenever the decision is taken for fresh talks.

DEL30 DL-FARMERS-PROTEST SKM alleges antisocial elements tried to ‘torpedo' peaceful protests, slams govt, actor Deep Sidhu New Delhi: Farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha Wednesday alleged ''anti-social'' elements like actor Deep Sidhu attempted to ''torpedo'' their peaceful agitation under a conspiracy, but asserted they won't allow ''the government and other forces inimical to the peaceful movement to break this struggle''.

DEL39 FARMERS-VIOLENCE-CPIM Violence handiwork of agents provocateurs, can't take focus away from farmers' main demands: CPI(M) New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Wednesday said the violence during the tractor parade in the national capital was the ''handiwork of agents provocateurs'', but that cannot take the focus away from the main demands of farmers.

DEL38 MHA-DL-SHAH HM Amit Shah reviews law and order in Delhi New Delhi: A day after farmers' tractor rally turned violent in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took stock of the security situation and measures taken to ensure peace in the city, officials said.

DEL28 FARMERS-RAHUL Appeal to Modi govt that anti-agriculture laws be taken back immediately: Rahul New Delhi: A day after violence during the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday to repeal, what he claimed were, ''anti-agriculture'' laws.

BOM7 MH-BORDER ROW-CM Declare Marathi-speaking K'taka-Maha border areas as UT:Uddhav Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said areas dominated by Marathi-speaking people on the state's border with Karnataka should be declared as a Union Territory till the Supreme Court gives its final verdict on the issue.

CAL3 WB-ABBAS SIDDIQUI-INTERVIEW Mamata created Hindu-Muslim divide, did more harm than good to Muslims: Abbas Siddiqui Kolkata: Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui, the head of Muslim shrine Furfura Sharif, who has muddied the political waters of West Bengal with the launch of Indian Secular Front (ISF), feels the Mamata Banerjee government has done more harm than good to the Muslims by creating a Hindu-Muslim divide. By Pradipta Tapadar MDS14 KA-LD SASIKALA Ex-Jayalalithaa close aide Sasikala released after serving 4 years in prison Bengaluru: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala was released on Wednesday after serving four years imprisonment in a corruption case at a prison here.

Legal: LGD9 SC-TANDAV SC declines interim protection from arrest to makers of web series Tandav, others New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday declined to grant interim protection from arrest to Ali Abbas Zafar, Director of web series ''Tandav'', and others seeking quashing of FIRs against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindus and issued notices Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other states on their pleas.

LGD5 SC-LD SEXUAL ASSAULT Skin to skin contact: SC stays Bombay HC order acquitting man under POCSO New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed the Bombay High Court order which acquitted a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act saying “groping a minor's breast without ''skin to skin contact'' cannot be termed as sexual assault”.

Foreign: FGN23 PAK-KAPOOR-HAVELI Owner of Raj Kapoor's ancestral home in Pakistan refuses to sell building at govt rate Peshawar: The owner of Indian film legend Raj Kapoor's ancestral home in Peshawar has refused to sell the building at the rate fixed by the provincial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, saying the prime-location property has been severely undervalued.

FGN22 IMF-INDIA-BUDGET-GOPINATH IMF favours extension of pandemic support measures, thrust on infra investment in Budget Washington: Ahead of India’s annual budget presentation next week, IMF’s Chief Economist Gita Gopinath has favoured the extension of the pandemic support measures, thrust on investment in infrastructure and expanding health sectors programmes like Ayushman Bharat, and a very credible divestment path for commercially viable companies. By Lalit K Jha FGN18 IMF-INDIA-FARM-LAWS India’s new agri laws have potential to raise farm income; social safety net needed: IMF's Gopinath Washington: India’s recently-enacted agri laws have the potential to increase farmers’ income, but there is a need to provide a social safety net to the vulnerable cultivators, IMF’s Chief Economist Gita Gopinath has said. By Lalit K Jha.

