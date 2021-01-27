U P Singh takes over as textiles secretary

U P Singh, a 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Odisha cadre, took over as secretary in the Ministry of Textiles on Wednesday. Prior to this, he held the post of secretary in the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

''He has held important assignments in both Central and State Governments and possesses rich and varied experience,'' an official statement said. Singh joined the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation on June 1, 2016 as additional secretary and also held the post of mission director, National Water Mission. Later, he assumed charge as director general, National Mission for Cleaning Ganga on October 7, 2016. Prior to joining the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Singh worked as additional secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. ''He has the experience of working in different sectors like Water Resources, Finance, Steel, Transport, etc. He had been deeply involved in policy, planning and management of water resources in India,'' the statement said.

