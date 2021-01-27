Delhi Court sends ex-TMC MP K D Singh to judicial custody till Feb 9 '

A Delhi Court on Wednesday sent former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP K D Singh, arrested in a money laundering case, to judicial custody till February 9.

Singh, arrested on January 14, was produced before Special Judge Geetanjli Goel on expiry of his 14-day custody of Enforcement Directorate.

ED's Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta requested the court to send former MP to judicial custody, saying the probe was still on and he could not be set free.

Singh was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The central probe agency had carried out searches at the premises of Singh and those linked to him in September, 2019 in connection with two PMLA cases.

Singh has been the chairman of the Alchemist group and while he resigned from the post in 2012, he is stated to be the Chairman Emeritus and founder of the business group.

The ED is probing him as part of two money laundering cases.

