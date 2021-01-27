Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:49 IST
Mumbai court accepts closure report in 1999 case against Rajan

A special court here on Wednesdayaccepted the closure report submitted by the CBI againstgangster Chhota Rajan in connection with a 1999 firing case insuburban Andheri.

The central probe agency had in November last yearfiled its final report before special Judge AT Wankhede in the21-year-old case.

The CBI, in its report, had stated that no evidence,direct or otherwise, had emerged against Rajan (62) and otheraccused during the investigation.

As per special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat, thecase pertains to firing at an Andheri-based shopkeeper, AliAbdul Sattar Shaikh, by suspected members of the Chhota Rajangang.

Following the incident, a case under IPC section 307(attempt to murder)andrelevant provisions of the MaharashtraControl of Organised Crime Act as well as the Arms Act wasregistered against Rajan and other accused at the Andheripolice station.

The CBI later took over the probe into the case.

Rajan, facing multiple criminal cases, is currentlylodged in Delhi's Tihar jail after his deportation to Indiafrom Indonesia in October 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

