BRIEF-U.S. Treasury authorizes certain transactions involving the Venezuelan National Assembly

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:04 IST
Jan 27 (Reuters) -

* U.S. TREASURY AUTHORIZES CERTAIN TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING THE IV VENEZUELAN NATIONAL ASSEMBLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Washington newsroom)

Also Read: FBI warns 'armed protests' being planned at all 50 state capitols and in Washington DC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

