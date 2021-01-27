BRIEF-U.S. Treasury authorizes certain transactions involving the Venezuelan National Assembly

Jan 27 (Reuters) -

* U.S. TREASURY AUTHORIZES CERTAIN TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING THE IV VENEZUELAN NATIONAL ASSEMBLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Washington newsroom)

Also Read: FBI warns 'armed protests' being planned at all 50 state capitols and in Washington DC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)